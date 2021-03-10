Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NMCO stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $15.96.

In other news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $89,337.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

There is no company description available for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund.

