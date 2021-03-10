NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Raised to $3.25 at CIBC

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from $2.50 to $3.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 74.73% from the stock’s previous close.

NUVSF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

NUVSF traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.86. 20,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,925. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

