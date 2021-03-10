NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $117.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

NVEE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded NV5 Global from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $100.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. NV5 Global has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $109.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.37.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. Analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,527,000 after acquiring an additional 100,460 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 158,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 45,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,917,000 after acquiring an additional 34,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 336.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

