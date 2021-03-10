O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,058,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,796,000 after acquiring an additional 788,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,422,000 after buying an additional 419,557 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth about $2,575,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,060,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth about $2,012,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UFS downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

