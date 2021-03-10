O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Trading 10.8% Higher

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) traded up 10.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.41. 335,127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 506,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.83 million, a PE ratio of 61.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

About O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.