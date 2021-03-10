Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $3.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ocugen.

Get Ocugen alerts:

OCGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ocugen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,480 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 169,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

OCGN opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. Ocugen has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocugen (OCGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.