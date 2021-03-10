Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Position Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCUL stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.29.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

