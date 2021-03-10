Offshift Price Down 1.9% This Week (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Offshift has a market capitalization of $14.81 million and $577,061.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift token can now be bought for $5.70 or 0.00010129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Offshift has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,116.99 or 0.99758104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00036564 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00012123 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00092251 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000915 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003497 BTC.

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,600,000 tokens. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift.

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

