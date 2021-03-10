OKB 24-Hour Volume Hits $248.60 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. OKB has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $248.60 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One OKB coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.03 or 0.00030056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OKB

OKB is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

