Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $238.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $222.00. Old Dominion Freight Line traded as high as $227.97 and last traded at $225.48, with a volume of 6335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.82.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.85.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

