Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL):

3/10/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $238.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $222.00.

3/9/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

2/5/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $213.00 to $220.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $191.00 to $216.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $214.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $187.00.

1/14/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $194.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $200.00 to $225.00.

Shares of ODFL traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.92. The stock had a trading volume of 24,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,938. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.80 and a fifty-two week high of $227.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

