OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Trading Up 9.1%

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s share price was up 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 1,294,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,635,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of OncoCyte from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $321.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.23.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,460,280 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $4,994,157.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.