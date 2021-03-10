Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $82.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OTRK. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $89.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $28.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.38. Ontrak has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ontrak by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 84,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

