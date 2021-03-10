Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Open Lending’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Open Lending stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.14. 77,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,921. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LPRO. William Blair began coverage on Open Lending in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Open Lending in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $118,639,476.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $12,366,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,134,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.