Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of EnPro Industries in a report released on Sunday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $90.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $90.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Humphrey purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.30%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.