OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.53. 1,940,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 1,122,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSUR. Citigroup cut their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $685.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

