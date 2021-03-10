Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys New Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMPL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,305,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $3,106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.98.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

