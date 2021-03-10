Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,004 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at $133,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COG opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

