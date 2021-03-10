Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Domtar were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Domtar news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of Domtar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.93. Domtar Co. has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $39.33.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UFS. TheStreet upgraded Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Domtar from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Domtar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

