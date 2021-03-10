Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 99.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on VSTO. CL King upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Aegis upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $38.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.