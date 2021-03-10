Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.30 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

