Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth about $1,017,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 94,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 30,748 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 108.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 326,041 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

