Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,932,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,966 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Otter Tail worth $124,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Otter Tail by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,471,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,218,000 after purchasing an additional 276,867 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Otter Tail by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 749,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Otter Tail by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 403,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85,767 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.40. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.89%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.