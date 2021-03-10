Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Outset Medical stock opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.16. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

In other Outset Medical news, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $27,840,226.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.