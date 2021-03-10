Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) shares rose 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $27.32. Approximately 2,410,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,523,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

OVV has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a $21.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

