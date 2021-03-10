Paladin Energy Limited (ASX:PDN) Insider Peter Watson Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Paladin Energy Limited (ASX:PDN) insider Peter Watson acquired 1,000,000 shares of Paladin Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.43 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$425,000.00 ($303,571.43).

Peter Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.03, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a current ratio of 16.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.12.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

