Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,216,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,028,070. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.89. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,610,044.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,100,501 shares of company stock worth $85,676,652.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

