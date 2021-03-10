Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Up 9%

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) rose 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 3,547,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 7,768,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTN shares. TheStreet lowered Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $171.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.71.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTN. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 402.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 149.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146,667 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.