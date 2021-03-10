Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 2,000 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Omeros were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Omeros by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OMER shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $188,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $732,074. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Omeros stock opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. Omeros Co. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

