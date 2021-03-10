Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 85,788 Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,788 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Kadmon by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of KDMN opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

