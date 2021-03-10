Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCRN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $470.04 million, a PE ratio of -24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

