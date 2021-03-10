Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $124.81 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $135.88. The company has a market cap of $111.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.03.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

