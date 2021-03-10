Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,776 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 15,595 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,041,000 after buying an additional 63,829 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 183,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Julie G. Castle bought 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $43,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 6,000 shares of company stock worth $136,420 in the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $421.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.05%.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

