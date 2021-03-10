Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.83

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.83 and last traded at C$11.80, with a volume of 418969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.87.

Several research analysts have weighed in on POU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.83.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$129,000. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total transaction of C$72,100.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$197,191.40.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

