Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to report ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.61). Park Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 316.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

PK stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.22. 45,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,086,707. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 204.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 43,011 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,960,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,939,000 after buying an additional 3,033,324 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 115.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 316,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 169,740 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

