Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Short Interest Down 19.5% in February

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 329,100 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the January 28th total of 408,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 365.7 days.

PSYTF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pason Systems from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pason Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pason Systems from $8.75 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on Pason Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

PSYTF stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

