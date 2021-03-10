PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. PCB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%.

PCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

PCB traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,661. The stock has a market cap of $246.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $16.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

In related news, CEO Henry Kim purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Also, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $50,830.00. Insiders have bought a total of 26,104 shares of company stock worth $334,251 in the last three months. 20.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

