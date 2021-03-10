Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PSO. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Pearson from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pearson from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of PSO stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. Pearson has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pearson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pearson in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pearson by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Pearson by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pearson by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 131,398 shares during the period.

Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

