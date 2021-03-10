PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock Price Up 7.5%

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 2,345,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,845,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $124.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.30.

In other PEDEVCO news, VP Moore Clark sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $27,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 369,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,708.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivar Siem sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 506,100 shares of company stock worth $724,408. 76.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PEDEVCO stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

