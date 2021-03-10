Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 417 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 384.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 437.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tesla by 395.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 426.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $899,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,148,325.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,713 shares of company stock worth $61,006,819. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA opened at $563.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $540.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,130.52, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $784.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $585.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

