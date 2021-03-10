Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New Investment in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 523.4% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 58.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 515.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

MJ opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.