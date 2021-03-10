Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 82,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Linde by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $253.68 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $274.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.38 and a 200-day moving average of $248.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. HSBC upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.24.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

