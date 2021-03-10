Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Up 14.5%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) shares were up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $116.46 and last traded at $116.02. Approximately 11,041,568 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 7,937,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,620.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.10 and its 200 day moving average is $121.50.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $4,628,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 163,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $19,987,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,281,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,084 shares of company stock worth $72,154,125 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.