PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PMT. Bank of America lifted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $160,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,037,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,091,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 560,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $850,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PMT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.87. 1,238,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,341. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,887.00 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

