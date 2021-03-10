Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.53

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.53 and last traded at $81.86, with a volume of 1216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 49,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,620 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.