People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of People’s United have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters. The company is growing through acquisitions, aided by a healthy balance-sheet position. Recently, the company signed an all-stock deal to merge with M&T Bank. Despite the prevailing low rates, some support to net interest margin (NIM) is expected with growth in loans. Also, on the back of solid liquidity position, it carries a lesser likelihood of default of interest and debt repayments if the economic situation worsens. However, the company's significant exposure to commercial loans is concerning. Also, persistently rising expenses on account of merger-related costs limit bottom-line expansion to some extent.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.25 to $19.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.80%.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

