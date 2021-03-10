Piper Sandler Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $175.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.44% from the stock’s current price.

FTNT has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global raised Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $175.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.76. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

