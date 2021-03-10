PIVX Achieves Market Capitalization of $77.60 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00002151 BTC on exchanges. PIVX has a market cap of $77.60 million and approximately $902,037.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org.

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

