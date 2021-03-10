Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Raised to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLNT. Macquarie upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.82.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $81.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,169.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.15.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,860,000 after buying an additional 114,960 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.