Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) in a research report report published on Saturday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie upped their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.79.

Shares of PLYA opened at $7.26 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $982.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $111,019.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 446,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,588.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $81,590.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,867 shares of company stock worth $211,298. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 230,082 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

